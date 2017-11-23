Biggest Obstacles Eagles Face in Pursuit of Super Bowl Title This Season

0 of 6

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans began 2017 with the hopes that their team could take the next step and become serious playoff contenders. Fast forward to Thanksgiving, and expectations have ratcheted up quite a bit.

The Eagles have sustained their hot start to the season to win eight straight games, leading the NFC with a 9-1 record that includes a recent statement win in Dallas over the Cowboys. After years of mediocrity following the Andy Reid era, this 2017 Philadelphia roster appears more suited for a Super Bowl run than any Eagles team in recent memory.

MVP candidate Carson Wentz and crew have left little doubt that they're the team to beat in the NFC, but they aren't alone among red-hot teams in the conference eyeing a February trip to Minneapolis. Those teams aren't the only potential roadblocks, as the Eagles have some tough navigating to do within their own roster to keep their roll going into the postseason.

Now that the Eagles are 10 games in, there's a better idea of the toughest obstacles standing in their way of fulfilling their destiny in the form of a trip to Super Bowl 52. Let's break them down one by one.