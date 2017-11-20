Donald Trump: Marshawn Lynch Should Be Suspended for Sitting During US Anthem

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is once again using his Twitter account to blast a sports figure, this time calling on the NFL to suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch a day after he sat for the U.S. national anthem but stood for the Mexican version.

"Marshawn Lynch of the NFL's Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down," Trump tweeted.

Lynch has sat during the U.S. anthem throughout the 2017 campaign. However, with the Raiders playing against the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Lynch rose from the bench during the Mexican anthem.

National anthem protests have become one of Trump's biggest public crusades, with the president calling on the NFL to suspend or fire players who refuse to stand. His comments before Week 3 caused the largest protest since the movement began with Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 season.

Kaepernick, who remains unsigned in large part due to his divisiveness among fans and owners, was again the subject of Trump criticism in October.

"The NFL should have suspended him for one game and he would have never done it again," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "They could have then suspended him for two games and they could have suspended him again if he did it a third time, for the season, and you would never have had a problem."

Lynch has declined to speak with reporters for most of the 2017 season. His reasoning behind sitting for the anthem is not publicly known. His opinion on Trump, however, was made clear last month when he wore an "Everybody vs. Trump" shirt before a game against the Denver Broncos.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio told reporters in August that Lynch has sat during the anthem for 11 years.