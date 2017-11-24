Kevin Durant Ruled Out vs. Bulls with Ankle Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was ruled out for Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained left ankle, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Durant played in Wednesday's 108-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after he missed a 118-111 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Durability has been a recent concern for Durant, as he played in just 27 games in 2014-15 and missed 20 contests last season—his first with Golden State—because of a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

He is one of the best players in the league when healthy, which he proved on the sport's biggest stage last season by winning the NBA Finals MVP. Durant is an eight-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and seven-time member of an All-NBA team. He also has a Rookie of the Year and league MVP on his resume.

The Texas product is averaging 24.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season after he scored 25.1 points a night in 2016-17.

While losing someone as skilled as Durant would be a devastating setback for every other franchise in the league, the Warriors are equipped to handle it. They still have the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to lead the way, although Green will sit out Friday's game to rest.

Look for Andre Iguodala, Nick Young and Omri Casspi to get more playing time until Durant returns.