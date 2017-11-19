Chip Kelly on Florida Rumors: 'Whoever Gets That Job Will Be Really Lucky'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former Oregon, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly has been linked to the Florida Gators' head coaching gig. He didn't confirm those rumors when SportsCenter's Kevin Negandhi asked about his interest in the job Sunday morning, however.

"I really enjoy what I'm doing now," Kelly said. "I think Florida is an outstanding program and has had so much success there with Urban [Meyer], Steve Spurrier. I think whoever gets that job will be really lucky."

You can see the exchange below:

Kelly, 53, is currently serving as an ESPN analyst. During his time at Oregon, he led the Ducks to a 46-7 record in four years and a trip to the 2010 BCS National Championship Game, losing to Auburn.

His high-paced, spread-option offense and emphasis on sports science was highly influential in the college game and eventually earned NFL attention. In three seasons in Philadelphia and one in San Francisco, Kelly went 28-35, reaching the postseason once in his first year with the Eagles.

Florida, meanwhile, is seeking a new head coach after firing Jim McElwain this season. The Gators have limped out to a 4-6 start and haven't come close to replicating the successes they had under Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer.

According to John Taylor of NBC Sports, UCF's Scott Frost and Mississippi State's Dan Mullen are also candidates for the job. And on Wednesday, Spurrier suggested the next Florida lead man is currently coaching.

"The [next UF] coach is with his team now," he said (h/t FootballScoop.com). "The coach we're going to hire is probably, I would almost 100 percent say is coaching his team today, this weekend, and through the end of the season, and maybe through the bowl game."

Spurrier clarified that he wasn't pushing for the program to hire a particular coach, such as Frost, however:

But Kelly reportedly is in play for Florida.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported last week the school has already begun a "thorough vetting of Kelly." Certainly, Kelly's high-octane offense would provide a jolt to a Florida program that has lacked the dynamic offensive attacks that made Spurrier's and Meyer's Gators famous.