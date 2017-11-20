    Terrelle Pryor Reportedly Undergoing Ankle Surgery, Return Timetable Unknown

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Washington Redskins in action in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField on November 12, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will have surgery on his ankle Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    The team is expected to have a timeline on his recovery after the procedure, but the Redskins shouldn't count on much production even when healthy. 

    Pryor's first year in the nation's capital has been a slog, to say the least. 

    Not only has the 28-year-old been bothered by an ankle injury that held him out of Washington's Week 11 showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but he's failed to establish chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins. 

    After inking a one-year, $6 million deal, Pryor has mustered 20 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown. 

    As those numbers indicate, Pryor hasn't been a particularly big component of the Redskins' scheme. 

    Should he miss more time, Jamison Crowder, Ryan Grant and Josh Doctson should function as Cousins' primary playmakers. 

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lefkoe's Locks: MNF Gambling Preview

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Washington Redskins logo
      Washington Redskins

      Miller's Latest NFL Draft Big Board

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Does McNabb Deserve Your HOF Vote?

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ex-WR Glenn Dies in Car Accident at 43

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report