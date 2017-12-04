Stephen Curry Suffers Ankle Injury During Warriors vs. Pelicans

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered an ankle injury in Monday's 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps reported X-rays were negative on his right ankle.

Curry will now undergo an MRI, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical, who added Curry's ankle is "very swollen."

Mark Medina of the Mercury News had reported it's a sprain and provided video of Curry on crutches after the game:

Curry has been one of the NBA's most dominant players in recent years, and it can be argued he is primarily responsible for helping the Warriors become one of the best teams in NBA history.

Even though his overall production has dropped a bit since the arrival of Kevin Durant last season, he is still putting up big numbers in 2017-18 with 26.1 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Curry is a four-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP and two-time NBA champion all before the age of 30.

While it can be argued that Durant is now the lead dog, Curry's shooting and playmaking ability set him apart from the rest of Golden State's roster and arguably make him the most valuable player on the team.

On top of that, Curry has been a durable player during the regular season in recent years, and he is almost always suited up and able to be counted upon by head coach Steve Kerr.

Entering 2017-18, Curry had appeared in at least 78 games in five consecutive seasons.

No team in the NBA boasts as much elite-level talent as the Warriors, but they also don't have another player of Curry's ilk on the team.

While Klay Thompson can knock down long-range shots at will like Curry when he gets on a hot streak, Curry is the team's chief ball-handler.

Most of Golden State's depth resides in the frontcourt, which could prove problematic if Curry is forced to miss an extended period of time.

Shaun Livingston, who missed Monday's game because of a one-game suspension, is the likeliest candidate to start at point guard during his potential absence, although he has been more effective as a reserve during his career.

Also, Andre Iguodala, Nick Young and Patrick McCaw are all candidates to see more playing time alongside Thompson.

The Dubs are one of the NBA's top teams even without Curry, but there is no question that they will be far more beatable until he returns to the fold.