Stephen Curry to Teach Basketball Classes Online

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry announced Thursday that he will soon become an instructor for online basketball classes.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, the two-time NBA MVP and two-time NBA champion said the following about his new venture:

"If I think about where I was when I was 13, if I had access to this type of curriculum, I would have been a much better player faster. It took me a while to learn how to practice and do the drills the right way. I want people to see how I invest in my game, how I train, what I do in my workouts and what's my mental approach. So, when the opportunity with Masterclass came about to put a class together where I can show people my unique way of playing this game, it was natural fit. The goal is for everybody to get better and enjoy basketball more. I want them to push and challenge themselves and hopefully they see the game differently."

The classes will be taught through MasterClass, and they will feature Curry breaking down video.

Per Haynes, MasterClass is set to go live in early 2018, and it will feature other experts in sports and entertainment as well, including tennis star Serena Williams.

Curry discussed his excitement over being able articulate things that come naturally to him, and said he is looking forward to passing on his knowledge:

"I feel like I have a lot to offer when it comes to what I've learned from the game and what I've learned from myself and how the game has evolved. I feel like people can learn from me and can be impacted by how I approach the game and this is another way for that to spread to the next generation of basketball players. Everybody says 'Like Mike,' but you have to be able to see what that means."

The 29-year-old Curry is a four-time All-Star and one of the NBA's most dynamic offensive players.

He averaged a career-high 30.1 points per game in 2015-16, and although his scoring has dipped slightly since the arrival of Kevin Durant last year, he continues to put up elite numbers.

So far this season, Curry is averaging 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from long range.

Curry is a driving force behind a Dubs team that leads the Western Conference with a record of 11-3 and is in search of its fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.