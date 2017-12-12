Tony Allen's Leg Injury Diagnosed as Fibula Fracture; Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday that guard Tony Allen will miss between three and four weeks after he was diagnosed with a non-displaced left proximal fibula fracture.

Allen, who has been bothered by nagging left knee inflammation to this point in the season, missed Monday's game after he left Sunday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter.

In his first season with the Pelicans, Allen is averaging 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds on 48.4 percent shooting. He's appeared in 22 of the Pelicans' 28 games to date.

The Pelicans will likely give E'Twaun Moore and Ian Clark more time on the floor with Allen out of the lineup. They'll still nonetheless struggle a bit to replace his perimeter defense.