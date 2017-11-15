Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Futures Decided in December

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed the club will make a decision on whether to sell Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window before the end of the year.

Both players' contract with the Gunners will expire at the end of the current campaign, meaning they are each free to discuss a potential pre-contract with other clubs in 2018.

When asked whether that may prompt a sale, Wenger told beIN Sports (h/t Charles Watts of Football.London) the club have yet to make up their mind, but they will soon.

"No decision has been made on that front," the Frenchman said of his team’s two attacking stars. "Do we let anyone go in January? We'll have to think about that to see where we stand with them at the end of December."

