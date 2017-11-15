Nathan Peterman to Start for Bills vs. Chargers over Tyrod Taylor

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that rookie Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers over Tyrod Taylor.

Peterman saw action in relief of Taylor in Buffalo's 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, and Week 11 will mark the first start of his career.

Taylor struggled against New Orleans, as he completed just nine of 18 passes for 56 yards and one interception. Peterman completed seven of his 10 attempts in the game for 79 yards and one touchdown, although it came against a prevent defense.

McDermott said the following about the change, according to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak: "Really, it's about becoming a better team. ... Every position is evaluated and that's the direction I decided to go."

The 23-year-old Peterman was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh, and he beat out T.J. Yates and Cardale Jones during the preseason to earn the backup job.

Last season at Pitt, Peterman set career highs with 2,855 yards and 27 touchdown passes. He also helped lead the Panthers past eventual national champion Clemson in an upset win.

In parts of three seasons as Buffalo's starting quarterback, Taylor is 19-18. So far this season, he has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,684 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's rushed for 237 yards and two scores.

Taylor was named to the Pro Bowl at the conclusion of the 2015 season, and he ranked inside the top 10 in QBR in both the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. So far this season, Taylor is 19th in QBR, per ESPN.com.

Buffalo has lost two games in a row since a 5-2 start, leaving it at 5-4. Even so, it remains in the thick of the playoff hunt.

The Bills own the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC with a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins.