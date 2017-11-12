C.J. Beathard Suffers Thumb Injury in Win vs. Giants

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

During the San Francisco 49ers' 31-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 10, quarterback C.J. Beathard injured his right thumb.

Per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Beathard is expected to have an X-ray on his thumb soon.

Inman also noted that San Francisco's offensive players were told Jimmy Garoppolo would be coming in after Beathard injured his thumb, but the rookie quarterback was able to fight through the pain to remain in.

There was no indication during the game that Beathard was injured. He played every offensive snap for the 49ers, finishing with 288 passing yards, 15 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

The 49ers earned their first victory of the season against the Giants. Beathard, who was a third-round draft pick out of Iowa, took over as San Francisco's starting quarterback when he replaced Brian Hoyer in Week 6 against the Washington Redskins.