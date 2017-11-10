Michael Bennett Stood for National Anthem vs. Cardinals to Support Veterans Day

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett stood during the national anthem prior to Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals for the first time this season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Bennett told NBC's Mike Tirico that he stood to show support for the military two days before Veterans Day.

Bennett began sitting for the anthem during the preseason, and he had continued to do so throughout the 2017 campaign until Thursday's contest.

In September, Bennett accused Las Vegas police of using excessive force and racially profiling him. Officers detained him August 27 in the early morning after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

The detainment happened after Bennett ran from a scene where there was reported to be gunfire, although no shots were fired.

Per CNN.com's Steve Almasy and Tony Marco, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo denied the allegations.

In addition to standing Thursday, Bennett told Gregg Bell of the News Tribune that he plans to stand prior to Seattle's Week 11 contest against the Atlanta Falcons as part of the Seahawks' "Salute to Service" game.

The 31-year-old Bennett is a two-time Pro Bowler who has 26 tackles and 6.5 sacks on the 2017 season.