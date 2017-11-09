Biggest Concerns for LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers Through 3 Weeks

0 of 5

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a, ahem, less than ideal start to the 2017-18 campaign.

A 5-6 record with losses to some of the NBA's bottom-feeders, combined with the league's worst defense has some (many?) panicking that the Cavs' demise has finally begun.

With the season still in its infancy and All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas yet to return from a hip injury, there's still plenty of time to right the ship—but that doesn't mean there aren't a fair share of concerns.

At some point, the Cavaliers (ninth place in the Eastern Conference) will have to win a few games and get back into the upper echelon of a still predominantly weak East.

The best way? Fixing the five following problems as quickly as possible.