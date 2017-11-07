    44-Year-Old Bartolo Colon Plans to Pitch in MLB for 2018 Season

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bartolo Colon delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Bartolo Colon isn't looking to end his MLB career. The 44-year-old pitcher reportedly plans to pitch in the 2018 season if he's signed as a free agent. 

    Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the news.

    Colon, who made his MLB debut in 1997, split the 2017 season with the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins. He posted a 7-14 record with a 6.48 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.

    Twins fans gave Colon a standing ovation in his final start with the team last month as an apparent farewell.

    "It was amazing," Colon told reporters. "For them to do that for me almost made me want to cry. It was a beautiful moment for me."

    While far from his peak, Colon was much better in Minnesota than he was with the Braves. He posted a 5-6 record with a 5.18 ERA in Minnesota, compared to a 2-8 record and 8.14 ERA in Atlanta.

