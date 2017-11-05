Carlos Hyde, Frostee Rucker, Haasan Redick Ejected for Fighting; Punches Thrown

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The scuffles and ejections during Week 9 of the NFL season continued Sunday during the contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

According to 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, Cardinals defensive lineman Frostee Rucker and Cardinals linebacker Haasan Reddick were all ejected in the melee after Antoine Bethea hit 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.

The fighting between the NFC West rivals was not the only post-play incident leading to ejections Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were each ejected during their matchup. Ramsey shoved Green, and the receiver responded by wrapping up the cornerback in a headlock and punching his helmet.

Elsewhere, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans received a personal foul but was not ejected when he blindsided New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a play. According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston poked Lattimore's helmet, causing the defender to shove him. That is when Evans came in and knocked Lattimore to the ground from behind.

As for the incident with the 49ers and Cardinals, frustration was likely boiling over for San Francisco. It dropped to 0-9 on the season with the loss, and the Cardinals were in full control in the fourth quarter when the fighting occurred.

Hyde finished with just 41 rushing yards before his ejection, although he was still San Francisco's leading receiver with nine catches for 84 yards.

The teams will now wait on potential discipline. Arizona will be on a short week before Thursday's showdown against the Seahawks, while the 49ers will face the 1-7 New York Giants in their next matchup.