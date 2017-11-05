Ben McAdoo Doesn't Rule Out Benching Eli Manning for Davis Webb After Rams Loss

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants could make a switch at quarterback after falling to 1-7 following a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, head coach Ben McAdoo "opened the door" for a possible switch from Eli Manning to rookie third-round pick Davis Webb.

When asked if his discussion of changes includes quarterbacks, he responded, "That includes everybody," per Shaun Morash of The DA Show.

"You also have to look at getting some players some reps in a game," McAdoo explained during the postgame press conference, via Vacchiano. "So we'll take a look and see if there's any players we can give reps to that have a chance to be part of our future."

The Giants are certainly hoping Webb can be part of the future after he was the fifth quarterback taken in 2017. He was selected ahead of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, who made his third start of the year Sunday.

He has ideal size at 6'5" and threw 37 touchdowns at Cal last season, also showing flashes during the preseason while finishing 18-of-34 for 190 yards.

Manning hasn't performed too poorly considering the struggles with the offensive line and injuries at receiver. The 36-year-old has 12 touchdowns and six interceptions through eight contests. However, the offense as a whole has been a problem with just 16.1 points scored per game.

Although the two-time Super Bowl champ has started every game in the last 13 seasons, the Giants should explore all possibilities for a potential turnaround.

While Geno Smith is the team's official No. 2 quarterback, it makes sense for New York to see what it has in Webb with Manning's contract up at the end of the 2019 season.