Darts World Series Finals 2017: Winner, Prize Money and Reaction

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen beat local favourite Gary Anderson 11-6 in the final of the World Series Darts Finals on Sunday to secure a third consecutive title.

The Dutchman saw off Rob Cross and Daryl Gurney to reach the final in Glasgow, Scotland, while Anderson beat Gerwyn Price and James Wade.

Van Gerwen receives a prize of £50,000, with Anderson taking home £25,000 as runner-up, according to PDC.tv.

The Dutchman looked in ominous form in the semi-final, seeing off Gurney 11-8 while Anderson enjoyed a more comfortable time, beating Wade 11-5.

However, Van Gerwen took an early lead in the final, moving into a 3-1 lead with a 130 checkout, per PDC Darts:

Anderson had plenty of work to do with Van Gerwen going into the interval 4-1 up with an average of 99.5, per Live Darts:

The Dutchman continued to dominate but missed the chance to move 7-3 up, allowing Anderson to peg it back to 6-4.

It was as close as Anderson was to get, with Van Gerwen then moving into a 10-4 lead, to put victory within sight, with an average of 106, per Live Darts:

Anderson managed to pull one back but his opponent was simply not to be denied pulling away to retain his title again.

Live Darts provided a statistical breakdown of the final:

After taking an early lead, victory rarely looked in doubt for Van Gerwen, who continued his dominance of this tournament with another commanding win.

.