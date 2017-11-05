Darts World Series Finals 2017: Winner, Prize Money and Reaction

Darts World Series Finals 2017: Winner, Prize Money and ReactionNovember 5, 2017
Michael van Gerwen beat local favourite Gary Anderson 11-6 in the final of the World Series Darts Finals on Sunday to secure a third consecutive title.
The Dutchman saw off Rob Cross and Daryl Gurney to reach the final in Glasgow, Scotland, while Anderson beat Gerwyn Price and James Wade.
Van Gerwen receives a prize of £50,000, with Anderson taking home £25,000 as runner-up, according to PDC.tv.
The Dutchman looked in ominous form in the semi-final, seeing off Gurney 11-8 while Anderson enjoyed a more comfortable time, beating Wade 11-5.
However, Van Gerwen took an early lead in the final, moving into a 3-1 lead with a 130 checkout, per PDC Darts:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
Superb start to this final! A stunning 130 checkout this time from Van Gerwen to lead 3-1. #LadbrokesWSOD2017-11-5 21:39:49
Anderson had plenty of work to do with Van Gerwen going into the interval 4-1 up with an average of 99.5, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
⏱️ INTERVAL: Van Gerwen racing ahead as he takes out 82 for a 4-1 lead with 80% on the doubles and a 99.5 average! #LadbrokesWSOD2017-11-5 21:40:56
The Dutchman continued to dominate but missed the chance to move 7-3 up, allowing Anderson to peg it back to 6-4.
It was as close as Anderson was to get, with Van Gerwen then moving into a 10-4 lead, to put victory within sight, with an average of 106, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
ONE AWAY: Relentless from Van Gerwen as he posts an 11-darter to move to the cusp of glory at 10-4 with a 106 average! #LadbrokesWSOD2017-11-5 22:02:16
Anderson managed to pull one back but his opponent was simply not to be denied pulling away to retain his title again.
Live Darts provided a statistical breakdown of the final:
Live Darts @livedarts
📌 STATS: The key numbers from a high quality final in Glasgow! #LadbrokesWSOD https://t.co/JPF15vwxUL2017-11-5 22:22:12
After taking an early lead, victory rarely looked in doubt for Van Gerwen, who continued his dominance of this tournament with another commanding win.
