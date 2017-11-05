    Darts World Series Finals 2017: Winner, Prize Money and Reaction

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist INovember 5, 2017

    Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen throws during the PDC World Championship darts final against Scotland's Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace in north London on January 2, 2017. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

    Michael van Gerwen beat local favourite Gary Anderson 11-6 in the final of the World Series Darts Finals on Sunday to secure a third consecutive title.

    The Dutchman saw off Rob Cross and Daryl Gurney to reach the final in Glasgow, Scotland, while Anderson beat Gerwyn Price and James Wade.

    Van Gerwen receives a prize of £50,000, with Anderson taking home £25,000 as runner-up, according to PDC.tv.

    The Dutchman looked in ominous form in the semi-final, seeing off Gurney 11-8 while Anderson enjoyed a more comfortable time, beating Wade 11-5.

    However, Van Gerwen took an early lead in the final, moving into a 3-1 lead with a 130 checkout, per PDC Darts:

    Anderson had plenty of work to do with Van Gerwen going into the interval 4-1 up with an average of 99.5, per Live Darts:

    The Dutchman continued to dominate but missed the chance to move 7-3 up, allowing Anderson to peg it back to 6-4.

    It was as close as Anderson was to get, with Van Gerwen then moving into a 10-4 lead, to put victory within sight, with an average of 106, per Live Darts:

    Anderson managed to pull one back but his opponent was simply not to be denied pulling away to retain his title again.

    Live Darts provided a statistical breakdown of the final:

    After taking an early lead, victory rarely looked in doubt for Van Gerwen, who continued his dominance of this tournament with another commanding win.

    .

    Related

      Darts logo
      Darts

      Darts World Series Finals Results

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report
      Darts logo
      Darts

      European Championship Darts: Michael van Gerwen Wins 4th Straight Title

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      Darts logo
      Darts

      Peter Wright Survives Scare at Euro Darts Champs

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report
      Darts logo
      Darts

      European Championship: Michael van Gerwen, Simon Whitlock Advance

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report