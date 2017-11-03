JJ Redick Denies Doc Rivers' Claim He Begged to Return to Clippers

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick denied Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers' claim Friday that he was "begging" to return to the Clippers during the offseason.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, Redick responded to Rivers' comment by saying, "There was never any indication from my agent that I wanted to go back. I didn't beg to come back. I didn't want to come back."

The 33-year-old Redick spent four seasons with the Clippers before signing a one-year, $23 million contract with the Sixers during the offseason, per Spotrac.

Redick enjoyed the best seasons of his career in L.A., as he averaged at least 15.0 points per game in each of his four years there.

Last season, Redick put up 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 78 starts, while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range.

His departure was part of a major overhaul for the Clippers during the offseason that also included guard Chris Paul getting traded to the Houston Rockets.

This season, Redick is putting up 12.3 points per game in a starting role for a young, talented 76ers squad.

Despite losing some key contributors, the Clippers entered play Friday sitting atop the Western Conference with a record of 5-2.