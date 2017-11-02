Justin Upton, Angels Agree to 5-Year Contract Through 2022

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels and outfielder Justin Upton reached an agreement Thursday on a five-year contract extension to keep the slugger with the Halos through the 2022 MLB season.

L.A. officially announced the new deal on social media.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

