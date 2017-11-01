Brock Osweiler Reportedly Will Be Broncos QB vs. Eagles over Trevor Siemian

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos have reportedly named Brock Osweiler their starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, head coach Vance Joseph will inform his players of the quarterback switch from Trevor Siemian to Osweiler on Wednesday morning.

Siemian is 3-4 as a starter this season for the Broncos, and Denver has lost four of its past five games, including a 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.

After Siemian threw for 198 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions against Kansas City, Joseph didn't rule out potentially making a quarterback change, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Denver would likely go with second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch as the starter in the event of a change under center.

Denver selected Lynch with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Memphis, and he made two starts as a rookie. Lynch went 1-1 last season as a starter in place of an injured Siemian, throwing for 497 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Denver signed Osweiler prior to the start of the regular season after the Cleveland Browns released him, and he has been Siemian's backup with Lynch nursing a shoulder injury that kept him inactive for the first eight weeks.

He has seen limited action in 2017, completing two of his four pass attempts for 18 yards.

Denver selected Osweiler in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. In 2015, he went 5-2 as the Broncos' starter with 1,967 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He lost the starting job back to Peyton Manning, though, and signed with the Houston Texans the following offseason.

After Osweiler threw for 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions for the Texans in 2016, Houston traded him to Cleveland this offseason in what amounted to a salary dump.

Siemian beat out Lynch for the starting job during the preseason, but he has struggled to replicate some of the success he enjoyed in 2016.

After throwing for 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, Siemian has thrown for 1,669 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 picks through seven games in 2017.

The Broncos are No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, allowing 261 yards per game, but they are just 24th in scoring offense with 18.1 points per contest.

Denver is currently one game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC at 3-4, and it trails the 6-2 Chiefs by 2.5 games for first place in the AFC West.

The Broncos have some solid weapons on offense in running back C.J. Anderson and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but they may have needed a quarterback change to provide a spark on that side of the ball.

Getting back on track will be a major challenge for Osweiler and the Broncos on Sunday, though, as Denver will face an Eagles team that leads the NFC with a 7-1 record.