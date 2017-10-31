NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on DeAndre Jordan, Clint Capela Trade and More

Harry How/Getty Images

After DeAndre Jordan spurned the Dallas Mavericks to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers during the now-infamous emoji war in the summer of 2015, it's surprising to learn he was on the trading block less than two years later.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Clippers explored trades involving Jordan but only had one real proposal. The deal would have centered around sending Jordan to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Clint Capela and some draft picks and players at last season's trade deadline.

The trade didn't happen, but it's easy to understand why it came so close.

The Clippers haven't been the same since that colossal collapse against the Rockets in the 2015 Western Conference semifinals. After they flubbed a 19-point lead late in the third quarter of a potential close-out Game 6, the Clippers lost Game 7 and, subsequently, a huge part of their identity.

"It's hard to shake something like that," Blake Griffin told Lowe. "A cloud hung over us."

When Chris Paul left on his own for Houston, it put the brakes on any potential deals for Jordan. The Clippers still wanted to be an attractive free-agent destination, and winning, not rebuilding, was the only way to maintain that.

"Players start looking at each other's faults instead of covering for each other," head coach Doc Rivers said. "When we lost to Oklahoma City [the year before], we were fine. No one cared what others on the team couldn't do. It was fresh. I was new as coach. They were listening. They were following. But the next year, you fall apart again. Maybe you still want to be coached, and to play together, but you also want to try out different things on your own. That is the natural progression of a team growing apart."

Six games into the season, Griffin is the clear leader of the team that is now second in the Western Conference standings at 4-2. Jordan, meanwhile, is still doing what he does best, averaging 9.2 points, 1.2 blocks and a league-leading 16.3 rebounds per game.

Golden State to let Kevon Looney test the market

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have decided not to exercise the 4th-year option for Kevon Looney, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Although Golden State is very pleased with how Looney is developing as a player, the luxury tax penalties drove the decision, per Haynes.

By not picking up the former first-round pick's option, the Warriors will clear $2.3 million from their payroll. Currently, they have $127 million in guaranteed contracts for next year, putting them $4 million over the luxury tax.

Looney will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the Warriors can't offer anything higher than the $2.3 million they are declining now.

This season, Looney is averaging 5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Memphis to pick up option on Jarell Martin

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to pick up a 4th-year option for the 2018-19 season on forward Jarell Martin, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

The Grizzlies have until Tuesday to make their decision official on Martin, who has earned significant playing time due to his ability to stretch the floor.

Currently, Martin is averaging a career-high 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

The 6'9" LSU alum may see a dip in playing time, though, once JaMychal Green returns from his ankle injury.