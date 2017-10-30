Hunter Pence Wore Ashes of Dodgers Fan in Necklace During Game

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence put rivalries aside and helped the family of a diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan when he carried the ashes of devout Dodgers follower Henry Janiszewski in a necklace during a game this year.

According to ESPN.com's William Weinbaum, a documentary from UNINTERRUPTED chronicled how Janiszewski's daughter reached out to Pence via filmmaker Matt Liston after the Dodgers denied the family's request to spread Janiszewski's ashes on the field at Dodger Stadium.

Pence wore the necklace for San Francisco's 4-2 defeat to Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.