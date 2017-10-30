    Arsenal Transfer News: Jorginho Linked in Latest Rumours

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 21: Jorginho of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo on October 21, 2017 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
    Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

    Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Napoli star Jorginho.

    According to Tuttomercato (h/t Football Whispers' James Nalton, via Sky Sports), the Gunners are hoping to recruit him next year, most likely in the summer, and are monitoring him in the meantime.

    The north London outfit could use more quality in midfield, with Granit Xhaka thus far proving to be somewhat inconsistent, while Santi Cazorla has spent much of the past two years injured and will be 33 in December.

    Quality is something Jorginho could provide in abundance, and he would be a good fit at the Emirates Stadium.

    The 25-year-old is a holding midfielder who uses his exemplary distribution to exert control and influence in the centre of the park, and he dictates the play for his side.

    Squawka Football demonstrated his ability to dominate games last season:

    As his club highlighted via Twitter, he also showcased his talents as he helped Napoli ease to a 3-1 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday:

    Jorginho is a key player for the Partenopei, who are top of Serie A with 31 points from 11 matches, in part thanks to his efforts in midfield.

    Bleacher Report's Adam Digby believed the Italy international star should have been called up by the Azzurri during the most recent international break:

    Jorginho appeared in two friendlies for Italy last year, and they remain his only senior international appearances. Given his form, it seems he has been criminally overlooked by both Italy and Brazil, where he was born.

    A move to Arsenal could aid his international prospects by elevating him to a bigger stage, one it's clear he has the talent to shine on.

    He'd make for a superb addition at the Emirates, and his work ethic and composure in the middle would strengthen Arsenal's spine considerably.

