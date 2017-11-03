    Ndamukong Suh Not Fined for Grabbing Ryan Mallett by Throat

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Miami Dolphins talks with referee John Parry after a play in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The NFL announced Friday that it will not fine defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh for grabbing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett by the throat in the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins' 40-0 Week 8 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.  

    The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero first relayed the news.  

    Although he escaped a slap on the wrist this time, Suh has an extensive history of league discipline dating back to his rookie season, when he was fined $22,500 for a pair of in-game fouls. 

    The most notable incident, though, came in 2011 when Suh was suspended two games without pay for stomping on Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith.

    Suh was also initially suspended for one game in December 2014 for stepping on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, that penalty was ultimately reduced to a $70,000 fine upon appeal. 

    The 30-year-old made it through the 2015 and 2016 seasons without hits to his wallet, but he was looked at closely by the league when he appeared to swing his leg out and kick Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a game last October. 

    Suh was also fortunate this time and will avoid having to cough up a nice chunk of cash to the league office. 

    The Dolphins will return to action Sunday when they host the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and attempt to bounce back from their worst loss of the season. 

             

    Disciplinary information courtesy of Spotrac

