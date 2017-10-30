Ezekiel Elliott Injunction Denied; Begins 6-Game Suspension from Cowboys

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly denied an injunction for his six-game suspension Monday. The injunction would have freed him to continue playing during the 2017 season while the case proceeds through the legal process.

Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reported the news, noting the judge dissolved the temporary restraining order. She noted the conclusion was the NFL Players Association "failed to demonstrate a substantial question warranting the extraordinary remedy of injunctive relief."

According to Law360 reporter Pete Brush, Elliott and the NFLPA have 24 hours for an emergency appeal after Monday's ruling.

If the suspension holds, the Cowboys will face the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington and New York Giants in their next six games without their star running back, as Lindsay Jones of USA Today pointed out.

Hairopoulos previously broke down the situation before this ruling, noting the Monday preliminary hearing and decision from Judge Katherine Polk Failla in New York City came after a U.S. district judge "ignored the NFL's request" to have the preliminary injunction occur before Dallas' game against Washington on Sunday.

"Last week, Paul Crotty, Failla's colleague, granted Elliott a temporary restraining order that is allowing him to play until Failla makes the more lasting decision. Failla had been out of town," Hairopoulos wrote.

The legal maneuvering that has included the initial suspension, appeals and numerous updates and hearings comes after the NFL announced in August a yearlong investigation discovered "Elliott used physical force against a former girlfriend on three occasions, which Elliott denies," per Hairopoulos.

Despite the six-game suspension that came from the league's announcement, Elliott has played in all of the Cowboys' games this season to this point—something that will change barring appeal after the injunction was not granted.

Dallas has a 4-3 record, while Elliott has accumulated 690 rushing yards, 210 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns on the field while the legal process plays itself out.