    LeBron James Passes Zydrunas Ilgauskas for Most Games Played with Cavaliers

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 24: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the game against the Chicago Bulls on October 24, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    With his start Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James became the player who has played the most contests in Cleveland Cavaliers history.

    James has now appeared in 772 games for the team, which moves him ahead of former Cavs center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. The team celebrated the achievement on Twitter:

    In terms of counting stats, James is now the franchise leader in 16 of 20 categories, according to Basketball Reference. Offensive rebounds, total rebounds, blocks and personal fouls are the four exceptions. By the end of the year, the four-time MVP could make it 17 out of 20 since he trails Ilgauskas by 396 rebounds for the Cavs' all-time mark.

    James' near monopoly of the team's record book illustrates how much he has meant to the Cavaliers.

    Between the franchise's inaugural season (1970-71) and the year before they selected James first overall in the 2003 draft, the Cavs made the playoffs 13 times and reached the Eastern Conference Finals on two occasions. In James' first 10 seasons in Cleveland, the team boasted eight postseason trips, four NBA Finals appearances and its first NBA championship in 2016.

    The Cavaliers retired Ilgauskas' No. 11 jersey in 2014 and James' No. 23 jersey will assuredly hang in the Quicken Loans Arena rafters as well when he decides to walk away from the game.

