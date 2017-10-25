LeBron James Passes Zydrunas Ilgauskas for Most Games Played with Cavaliers

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

With his start Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James became the player who has played the most contests in Cleveland Cavaliers history.

James has now appeared in 772 games for the team, which moves him ahead of former Cavs center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. The team celebrated the achievement on Twitter:

In terms of counting stats, James is now the franchise leader in 16 of 20 categories, according to Basketball Reference. Offensive rebounds, total rebounds, blocks and personal fouls are the four exceptions. By the end of the year, the four-time MVP could make it 17 out of 20 since he trails Ilgauskas by 396 rebounds for the Cavs' all-time mark.

James' near monopoly of the team's record book illustrates how much he has meant to the Cavaliers.

Between the franchise's inaugural season (1970-71) and the year before they selected James first overall in the 2003 draft, the Cavs made the playoffs 13 times and reached the Eastern Conference Finals on two occasions. In James' first 10 seasons in Cleveland, the team boasted eight postseason trips, four NBA Finals appearances and its first NBA championship in 2016.

The Cavaliers retired Ilgauskas' No. 11 jersey in 2014 and James' No. 23 jersey will assuredly hang in the Quicken Loans Arena rafters as well when he decides to walk away from the game.