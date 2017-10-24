Joel Embiid Says Andre Drummond 'Doesn't Play Any Defense' After Win vs. Pistons

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

After turning in a strong performance in a 97-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was critical of Pistons center Andre Drummond's defense.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid was motivated to take advantage of what he perceived as a deficiency in Drummond's game.

"Defensively, he doesn't play any defense," Embiid said. "When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. ... So what I was like [in my mind], 'You want to do that? I'm going to kick your [butt] then.' So that's what I did."

"The Process" led all scorers with 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting, adding nine rebounds and two steals (with seven turnovers) in 28 minutes.

Embiid bounced back Monday after sitting Saturday against the Toronto Raptors. Through three games, the former Kansas standout is averaging 19.7 points and 12 rebounds.

The 7-footer is no stranger to trading verbal barbs with his opponents, as he and Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside talked trash on social media after they played each other during the preseason.

Drummond registered a double-double Monday with 14 points and 14 rebounds to go along with four steals, but he had a minus-11 rating when he was on the floor, whereas Embiid was a game-high plus-21.

Although he was named an All-Star during a 2015-16 season that saw him average 16.2 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, Drummond's production dropped off last season.

Thus far in 2017-18, he is putting up 13.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per contest.

Embiid has just 34 career regular-season games to his credit by comparison, but he has produced at an elite level when healthy to the tune of 20.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.3 blocks.