Hassan Whiteside Says Trash Talk on Twitter with Joel Embiid Is 'All Fun'

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside said his exchange of words with Joel Embiid on social media Friday night was "all fun."

Whiteside told reporters Sunday:

"I'm going to talk trash back if somebody talks trash to me," "Maybe when I was younger, I would have been a little more angrier, I'd have been a little madder. But, you know, that's the kind of guy [Embiid] is. He makes jokes. He's a good player, so it's all fun to me. I can go all day with it.

"You know fans love it, man. Fans get into it. I love it, too because I know the next time we play him, he's going to give it all, he's going to go as hard as he can. And as a competitor, that's what you want. You want your opponent to play at his maximum speed."

Embiid called Whiteside a "softy" and said he would have fouled out in five minutes against him had Heat coaches not taken him out. He later posted a picture on Instagram with his location as "Whiteside," which he said was "EXTREMELY ASS."

