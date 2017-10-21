    Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Ejected vs. Grizzlies for Arguing, Mouthpiece Toss

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant got an early start to their Saturday night after both players were ejected in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

    ESPN's Chris Haynes noted Curry was ejected for "going off" on a referee.

    Grizzlies beat reporter Jon Roser noted "Curry threw his mouthpiece at official Scott Wall" and Durant used "a lot of cursing" while talking with Brian Forte.

    Per Mark Medina of the Mercury News, Curry was angry over a no-call against the Grizzlies during the fourth quarter.

    "I didn't throw my mouthpiece at the ref," Curry said, per Haynes. "I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration."

    Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a sarcastic response when asked if he thought Curry should be suspended for his actions, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

    Draymond Green also provided some tongue-in-cheek comments on the ejections, per Haynes:

    Durant was seen on camera pointing to his ring finger at fans in attendance as he was walking off the court. NBA TV's Matt Winer noted the entire Warriors team was on the officials throughout the game for not calling fouls against Memphis.

    This marks the first time in Curry's career he's been ejected from a regular-season game. He was previously tossed from Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and threw his mouth guard into the stands, but he did not receive a suspension for the incident.

    The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 111-101 at FedExForum, dropping the defending NBA champions to 1-2 in the first week of the 2017-18 season.

