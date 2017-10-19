Nia Jax Reportedly Unhappy over WWE Booking, Pay Amid Leave of Absence

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that WWE Superstar Nia Jax requested a leave of absence due to unhappiness regarding her booking and pay.

Barrasso noted that WWE granted her request and that Jax may have some added leverage due to the fact that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is her cousin.

Although Nia is currently off WWE programming, Barrasso also reported that she will return to the fold eventually.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on the matter Tuesday, and while he was unable to confirm if Jax walked out during or prior to an episode of Raw, a source confirmed to him that she was given a leave of absence due to personal reasons.

Nia's leave of absence comes at a somewhat confusing time for WWE, as Satin also reported last week that Neville left prior to an episode of Raw during which he was scheduled to lose a Lumberjack Match to Enzo Amore.

There are differing rumors regarding Neville's status, but Barrasso reported that Neville has been miserable in WWE for nine months and hopes to make a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene.

Jax is a significant part of Raw's women's division, and although she has yet to win the Raw Women's Championship, she is regularly part of the top storylines.

Nia's size and power set her apart from the rest of WWE's female competitors and allow her to stand out as a unique force.

Jax has engaged in an on-again, off-again alliance with Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss, with the assumption that she would eventually ascend to the top of the division.

With Asuka making her red-brand debut at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday and Nia now out of the picture, however, it could be difficult for Jax to surpass the likes of Asuka, Bliss, Sasha Banks and Bayley en route to the championship when she does return.

