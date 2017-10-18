Gordon Hayward to Undergo Surgery on Leg Injury Suffered vs. Cavaliers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens confirmed Gordon Hayward was diagnosed with an ankle dislocation and fractured tibia in his left leg and will need to undergo surgery after a scary fall in Tuesday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We're expecting a full recovery," Stevens added Wednesday.

Hayward, who signed a four-year max contract with the Celtics in July, went down less than six minutes into the first quarter after a slight collision with Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder. He landed awkwardly and got his foot caught underneath his body, twisting it in a scary fashion. The game was delayed multiple minutes before Hayward was stretchered off the floor.

"You hurt for him," Stevens, who also coached Hayward at Butler, told reporters after the game. "I really feel for him. He’s put in a lot of great work, and I think he had his most comfortable week as far as feeling like he was going to play really well. Now we’ll hopefully get a full recovery, and so it’s a tough deal, but I guess that’s part of it, the risk of injury."

No timetable has been set for Hayward's return. The injury was in many ways reminiscent of the broken leg suffered by Paul George in 2014 at a Team USA scrimmage. George missed roughly eight months before returning to the floor.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported there has been no date or location set for Hayward's surgery at this time.

Stevens also announced Marcus Smart will replace Hayward in the Celtics' starting lineup. Smart was the Celtics' sixth man in their 102-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

