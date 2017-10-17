Gordon Hayward's Gruesome Ankle Injury Sparks Outpouring of Support on Twitter

Gordon Hayward's Gruesome Ankle Injury Sparks Outpouring of Support on TwitterOctober 17, 2017
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward's first year with the Boston Celtics started in devastating fashion during Tuesday's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hayward elevated for a ball and landed with his leg pinned behind his back. In the aftermath, the forward's leg was seemingly bent in multiple directions. He was ultimately carted off the court.
Many of the players looked away, and the Celtics all huddled together on their bench after the serious injury.
LeBron James offered his encouragement to the opposition, while Dwyane Wade couldn't bring himself to look:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
LeBron gives Gordon Hayward some words of encouragement following his injury. https://t.co/VW4HDDoP2k2017-10-18 00:24:23
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Celtics' Gordon Hayward helped off by medical staff after appearing to break his ankle https://t.co/ha7CjnVi8z2017-10-18 00:20:49
Jason McIntyre of FS1 described the scene, and Yahoo Sports shared additional reactions from the floor:
Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre
Nba players in tears or near tears. Gordon Hayward foot broken. I can't watch the replay. my kids ran out of the room at my reaction2017-10-18 00:19:49
Yahoo Sports @YahooSports
The reaction as Gordon Hayward goes down with a brutal leg injury https://t.co/AKap32Y7PW2017-10-18 00:19:46
Paul George, who suffered his own serious leg injury while playing for Team USA, offered his support:
Paul George @Yg_Trece
God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god!2017-10-18 00:18:06
He wasn't the only NBA player to reach out on Twitter:
Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
Never want to see that man!#thoughtsandprayers2017-10-18 00:26:17
Myl3s Turn3r @Original_Turner
I don't care what team you're on man times like this we come together that's unbelievable2017-10-18 00:19:19
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Prayers up for Gordon Hayward !!! 🙏🏽2017-10-18 00:30:16
Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo
Wow smh prayers up to @gordonhayward may God give you strength during this time.2017-10-18 00:34:28
Shaun Livingston @ShaunLivingston
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @gordonhayward. Only God has ALL the answers.2017-10-18 00:40:27
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
🙏🏽🙏🏽 For @gordonhayward. Come back stronger!2017-10-18 01:52:44
Hayward's former club, the Utah Jazz, also sent their condolences to the injured Celtic:
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Gordon and Robyn, our thoughts are with you and your family. All of Jazz Nation sending best wishes for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/UzYyWX5iaV2017-10-18 02:13:22
Players in other sports also reacted to Hayward's injury:
Odell Beckham Jr @OBJ_3
@gordonhayward prayin for u my brother.2017-10-18 00:19:49
Jozy Altidore @JozyAltidore
Never like to see that. Best wishes to @gordonhayward2017-10-18 00:19:55
JJ Watt @JJWatt
Can't even put into words. Gordon Hayward. Feeling for you man. Absolutely gut wrenching.2017-10-18 00:19:38
Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports praised the forward's ability to remain calm after the incident:
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Gordon Hayward handled that way better than just about everybody. Was remarkably calm getting carted off.2017-10-18 00:21:25
Dan Carson provided the closest thing to a silver lining possible after the play, believing Hayward was well-equipped to eventually bounce back from the injury:
🎃 Damned Carson 🎃 @TheDoctorCarson
Kevin Ware came back. Gordon Hayward will come back. One of the hardest workers in the league.2017-10-18 00:21:31
The Celtics now face the prospect of playing their season without their marquee free-agent addition. While they still have a number of other talented pieces, such as Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, toppling the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference now will be all the more difficult.