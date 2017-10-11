    Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Anthony Bennett Waived by Suns

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Anthony Bennett #23 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that they have waived former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett

    Bennett, who was added to the Suns' training camp roster Sept. 22, did not appear in a preseason game prior to his release. 

    Selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the top pick in the 2013 draft, Bennett floundered in his lone season with the Wine and Gold before he was shipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Kevin Love blockbuster. 

    Following a disappointing 2014-15 season, Bennett proceeded to bounce around between the Toronto Raptors (2015-16) and Brooklyn Nets (2016-17) in a last-ditch effort to salvage his NBA career. 

    After those attempts proved futile, Bennett chased his hoop dreams in Turkey with Fenerbahce. However, the UNLV product was cut in May to make room for former Atlanta Hawks big man Pero Antic on the roster. 

    In 151 NBA appearances, Bennett averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from three. He also recorded an average player efficiency rating of 10.2 and 0.5  win shares during that four-year stretch. 

    Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com

