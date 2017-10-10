Report: Warriors Think Russell Westbrook's Style of Play Is 'Easy to Defend'

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

A new wrinkle is being added to the rivalry between Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast, the Warriors "don't fear" Westbrook because his "style of play is so easy to defend; it's like cake to them." That confirms what appears in Jack McCallum's Golden Days.

Lowe also noted McCallum's book notes Durant left the Thunder to sign with the Warriors in July 2016 "partly" because of Westbrook.

Westbrook had a historic 2016-17 regular season for the Thunder. He became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double, set an NBA record with 42 triple-doubles, led the NBA with 31.6 points per game and was named NBA MVP.

The Warriors did give Westbrook some problems in four head-to-head meetings last season. He averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists against Golden State, but his 32 turnovers were the most against a single opponent and he shot 37.5 percent overall.

Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti has given Westbrook more help for the 2017-18 season. The Thunder acquired Paul George from the Indiana Pacers and Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks in separate trades to help close the gap on the Warriors in the Western Conference.