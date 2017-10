Peyton Manning's No. 18 Jersey Retired by Indianapolis Colts

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts retired Peyton Manning's No. 18 uniform at halftime of the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

On Saturday, they unveiled a statue of the future Hall of Famer outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

  Â

