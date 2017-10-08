Peyton Manning's No. 18 Jersey Retired by Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning's No. 18 Jersey Retired by Indianapolis ColtsOctober 8, 2017
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
The Indianapolis Colts retired Peyton Manning's No. 18 uniform at halftime of the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts @Colts
So this just happened. 👀 One more time for Manning/Saturday/Wayne. #ThankYouPeyton https://t.co/JCRK0H5zLF2017-10-8 18:39:26
Zak Keefer @zkeefer
Baltimore Colts retired numbers: Unitas, Young, Moore, Donovan, Parker, Berry, Marchetti Indianapolis Colts retired numbers: Peyton Manning2017-10-8 18:31:44
On Saturday, they unveiled a statue of the future Hall of Famer outside Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL @NFL
Forever immortalized. #ThankYouPeyton #Colts https://t.co/7nDKQRBR3k2017-10-7 21:26:31
