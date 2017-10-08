    Peyton Manning's No. 18 Jersey Retired by Indianapolis Colts

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning and Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, pose for photos during a ceremony retiring Manning's jersey during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
    Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts retired Peyton Manning's No. 18 uniform at halftime of the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

    On Saturday, they unveiled a statue of the future Hall of Famer outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

        

