Peyton Manning Statue Unveiled Outside of Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled a statue of Peyton Manning outside of Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in commemoration of the legendary quarterback's historic career.

93 WIBC Indianapolis offered another look at the bronzed No. 18:

As the Colts' Twitter account documented, several big names attended Saturday's ceremony, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, late-night talk show luminary David Letterman and former Colts general manager Bill Polian:

Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy was also in attendance and had plenty of kind words for his longtime signal-caller.

"The Lord gave me many great blessings in my life," Dungy said, according to the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer. "One of the greatest of them was the chance to coach Peyton Manning."

Manning, who was drafted first overall by the Colts in 1998, spent 13 of his 17 NFL seasons in Indianapolis.

During that stretch, he completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 54,828 yards and 399 touchdowns. Manning also racked up five first-team All-Pro nods, 11 Pro Bowl selections and four MVPs with the Colts.

The high point of his time in Indianapolis came in 2006, when he led the league in touchdown passes (31) and spearheaded the team's triumphant run to a Super Bowl 41 title.

For his career, Manning ranks first all-time in passing yards (71,940), passing touchdowns (539) and fourth-quarter comebacks (45).