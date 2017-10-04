7 Keys to Victory in New England Patriots' Week 5 Matchup

0 of 7

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The roller coaster ride that has been the New England Patriots 2017 season continues. After bouncing back from a brutal Week 1 loss with two consecutive victories, the Patriots found themselves losers once again in Week 4.

The ups and downs haven't just spanned the season's opening month, they've been found within games. It took a last-minute comeback to beat the Houston Texans in Week 3, and New England nearly mounted another comeback against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 4. However, the defense couldn't hold Cam Newton and Co., who staged a walk-off field-goal drive.

Now, the Patriots find themselves on the verge of falling below .500. In order to avoid that outcome—and potentially falling behind in the AFC East race—New England must go into Tampa Bay and knock off the Buccaneers on a short week.

What do the Patriots need to do to get things back on track in Week 5? That's what we're here to examine.

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: Thursday at 8:25 p.m. ET

National TV: NFL Network, Amazon Prime, CBS