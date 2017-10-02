    Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree's Fantasy Outlook After Derek Carr's Back Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) react during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

    An injury to Derek Carr could not only have a negative effect on the Oakland Raiders, it could damage fantasy teams around the country.

    According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Carr could be out two to six weeks with a fracture in his back.

    "It could be as short as two weeks—it could be longer," head coach Jack Del Rio said, per the team's Twitter account.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted EJ Manuel becomes the next man up:

    While the former first-round pick did show flashes of solid play against the Denver Broncos, he still has just a 58.5 percent completion percentage and 76.9 quarterback rating. There will be a clear downgrade in the offense.

    Anyone with Carr on their fantasy team will obviously have to look elsewhere to replace him, but those with Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper could also be forced to find replacements at receiver. 

    Crabtree was already dealing with his own injury, missing Week 4 with a bruised lung. He was off to a strong start to the season when healthy, though, totaling three touchdowns and 163 yards in his first two games combined.

    Unfortunately, Manuel won't provide the same type of accurate passes toward Crabtree even when on the field.

    Meanwhile, Cooper has struggled mightily this season. The third-year player has just three catches for 15 receiving yards in the last two weeks despite seeing 13 targets in his direction. He is dropping passes at an alarming rate and seems to be limited by a knee injury.

    Regardless of whether Crabtree or Cooper are on the field next week against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, you are probably better off finding other options for your fantasy lineup.

