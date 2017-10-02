Klay Thompson Says He'd Consider Taking Discount with Next Warriors Contract

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Klay Thompson still has two years remaining on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, but he would consider taking a discount to remain with the defending NBA champions.

"If it's a few million," he said about a potential discount to Marcus Thompson II and Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (via Chris Barnewall of CBS Sports). Thompson added: "It's a blessing whatever contract I sign. I would definitely consider it 'cause I don't want to lose anybody."

He also clarified that he wouldn't take too much of a discount like Kevin Durant did to remain with the Warriors this offseason.

"I don't make as much as Kevin off the court," Thompson said.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, Durant could have made $34.5 million with his latest deal but instead took $25 million with a player option for 2018-19. Amick also reported he was considering taking even less to lure Rudy Gay into the fold.

With Stephen Curry signed to a five-year deal worth over $200 million, the Warriors now have their core locked up for a few more seasons. Additionally, the front office has found ways to make room for players like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston to keep depth in the rotation.

As for Thompson, the shooting guard is making an average of $18.4 million each of the next two years but could potentially make even more on the open market based on the latest deals around the league. The 27-year-old has been an All-Star the last three years and was a key part of the team's two title runs over that span.

Although a lot can change in the next two years, keeping the main players on the roster would ensure the Warriors remain the favorites for several more titles going forward.