Report: Gregory Postel Letter to Rick Pitino Says FBI Evidence Insinuates Scheme

Interim Louisville president Gregory Postel sent a letter to suspended coach Rick Pitino last month saying the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption clearly implicated him and the program.

"The information provided by the Office of the U.S. Attorney ... is disturbing and unprecedented in its allegations of willful misconduct, violations of NCAA Bylaws, and dishonesty, and serve to severely damage the reputation of the University of Louisville," read the letter, dated Sept. 27, according to TMZ Sports.

"The allegations contained in the complaint ... insinuate a scheme of fraud and malfeasance in the recruitment of student-athletes involving you and multiple members of your coaching staff in violation of federal law and NCAA Division I Bylaws."

Pitino, 65, was placed on indefinite administrative leave Sept. 27. It's widely believed he has coached his last game at Louisville, a program he's led to unprecedented success since arriving in 2001.

Ten people, including four assistant coaches, were arrested last month in connection to a corruption case that is threatening the structure of college basketball. The coaches are accused of taking payments for steering players toward agents or financial advisors. Two Adidas employees were also arrested.

While arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing and could broaden greatly in scope. Sports attorney Darren Heitner reported documents from Nike EYBL and their employees have been subpoenaed. The University of Miami released a statement saying it's under investigation, and Pitino's alleged involvement will only further widen the scope.

No Louisville coaches have been formally charged with any crime.