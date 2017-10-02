    Report: Gregory Postel Letter to Rick Pitino Says FBI Evidence Insinuates Scheme

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts to their 69-73 loss to the Michigan Wolverines during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Interim Louisville president Gregory Postel sent a letter to suspended coach Rick Pitino last month saying the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption clearly implicated him and the program.

    "The information provided by the Office of the U.S. Attorney ... is disturbing and unprecedented in its allegations of willful misconduct, violations of NCAA Bylaws, and dishonesty, and serve to severely damage the reputation of the University of Louisville," read the letter, dated Sept. 27, according to TMZ Sports

    "The allegations contained in the complaint ... insinuate a scheme of fraud and malfeasance in the recruitment of student-athletes involving you and multiple members of your coaching staff in violation of federal law and NCAA Division I Bylaws."

    Pitino, 65, was placed on indefinite administrative leave Sept. 27. It's widely believed he has coached his last game at Louisville, a program he's led to unprecedented success since arriving in 2001.

    Ten people, including four assistant coaches, were arrested last month in connection to a corruption case that is threatening the structure of college basketball. The coaches are accused of taking payments for steering players toward agents or financial advisors. Two Adidas employees were also arrested.

    While arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing and could broaden greatly in scope. Sports attorney Darren Heitner reported documents from Nike EYBL and their employees have been subpoenaed. The University of Miami released a statement saying it's under investigation, and Pitino's alleged involvement will only further widen the scope.

    No Louisville coaches have been formally charged with any crime. 

    Related

      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      The Man Who Started College Basketball's Armageddon

      WSJ
      via WSJ
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Pitino Says He's 'Laying Low' Amid FBI Probe

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      TAMU PG Caldwell Suspended 5 Games

      Jeff Goodman
      via ESPN.com
      Louisville Cardinals Basketball logo
      Louisville Cardinals Basketball

      Press Release: Padgett Named HC

      University of Louisville
      via University of Louisville