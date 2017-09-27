Miami Confirms FBI Investigation into Member of Basketball Staff, Recruit

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

University of Miami President Julio Frenk confirmed the school is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of its ongoing probe into corruption within college basketball.

"While we are alarmed and disappointed, we are steadfast in our belief that we must also act with the highest level of integrity and commitment to the pursuit of truth," Frenk said in a statement.

"To that end, we have pledged our full and complete cooperation with the Department of Justice probe as well as to the NCAA, with whom we will jointly review any relevant matters. The legal process and any NCAA joint review will likely take some time, so I urge patience for all who love our University."

Frenk's statement did not name the recruit or the coach under investigation. The DOJ brought charges against 10 people related to college basketball, including four assistant coaches (Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, Auburn's Chuck Person, Arizona's Emanuel Richardson and USC's Tony Bland), on Tuesday.

Allegations include taking kickbacks in exchange for steering recruits to particular agents and financial representatives.

Two Adidas employees were also arrested, and sports attorney Darren Heitner reported Nike EYBL employees and documents have been subpoenaed. The scope of the probe is only widening and seemingly threatens to shake the core of college basketball.

Matt Porter of the Palm Beach Post provided additional insight into the case, saying "University-7" could be Miami. The player believed to be involved is 5-star forward Nassir Little, whom the Hurricanes competed with Arizona in recruiting.