DeAndre Jordan Reportedly Negotiating His Own Contract Extension with Clippers

DeAndre Jordan is looking for a contract extension, and he is doing it on his own.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Clippers center doesn't have an agent, so he has entered negotiations for a new contract by himself. Turner noted there is mutual interest in a long-term deal, although no deal is currently in place.

Jordan is set to make over $22 million this season and has a player option for 2017-18 worth about $24 million.

The Clippers' future plans could rely heavily on the 29-year-old, who earned his first All-Star appearance last season while averaging 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. His 71.4 percent field-goal shooting was not only the best of his career, it led the NBA for the fifth straight season.

Despite his success, the Clippers were reportedly listening to potential trades as recently as June, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Even after locking up Blake Griffin this summer, Los Angeles still lost veterans Chris Paul, JJ Redick and Jamal Crawford, among others, from last year's squad. There is young talent on the roster, but the team still appears to be halfway toward a rebuild and stuck in no man's land.

Retaining Jordan could at least give the organization an elite frontcourt for the next few years to build around and help remain competitive.

On the other hand, this could be the big man's final year in Los Angeles if negotiations don't go well.