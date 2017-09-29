LeBron James Congratulates Russell Westbrook for Largest Contract in NBA History

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James congratulated Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook for signing the richest guaranteed contract in league history.

On Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Westbrook and OKC came to terms on a monster five-year, $205 million extension. The Cavs forward responded to the news on social media.

"Congrats to my G [Russell Westbrook] on that bag!!! OKC got a great one!! (Like they don't already know)," James wrote on Twitter.

James can exercise a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent next summer and could threaten Westbrook's record-breaking deal if he chooses to sign a long-term agreement. He's opted for a shorter contract since his return to Cleveland from the Miami Heat, though.

The 32-year-old four-time MVP previously praised the face of the Thunder franchise for setting the new single-season triple-double record during the 2016-17 season. He posted a video on Uninterrupted in April saying he didn't think Oscar Robertson's mark would ever be passed (via USA Today).

"I've got to give a huge shoutout to the brodie, Russell Westbrook, on his historical season, breaking the all-time triple-double record set by the Big O—one of my favorite players, one of my idols so many years ago—setting the record with 42 tonight in Denver," James said. "It's just certain things that you never think you're going to see or never think that's going to be broken, and that's one of those records."

Westbrook's extension does bring an end to rumors he might end up with LeBron on the Los Angeles Lakers during next summer's free-agent frenzy, though.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported in early September that "whispers around the NBA suggest James would love to team up with the explosive guard," though he noted most league executives expected the Thunder star to re-sign, which he did in the end.

Oklahoma City was able to bolster its title chances during the offseason by trading for Paul George from the Indiana Pacers and Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks. It gives the squad a high-profile triumvirate, which is basically a prerequisite to winning a title in the current era.

The moves put the Thunder in a select group of legitimate championship hopefuls alongside the likes of James' Cavaliers and the defending champion Golden State Warriors.