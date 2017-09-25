Russell Westbrook Won't Comment on Thunder Contract After Carmelo Anthony Trade

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder overhauled their roster this offseason, but it remains unclear whether Russell Westbrook plans to stay with them beyond the 2017-18 season.

When asked during the Thunder's media day Monday about the contract extension OKC has offered him, the reigning MVP danced around the question:

"This is the place I want to be," Westbrook added. "I love being here. I'm excited about this season."

The Thunder offered Westbrook a five-year, $200-plus million max extension in July, according to ESPN's Royce Young. General manager Sam Presti said Friday that the team will leave the offer on the table "as long as it's permitted," per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

The deadline is Oct. 16, the day before the start of the NBA regular season.

While Westbrook has declared his loyalty to the Thunder since Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors last summer, he still could decline his 2018-19 player option and leave next summer. The extension offer would keep him on the team for an extra five years.

The 28-year-old led Oklahoma City to the No. 6 seed in the postseason last year, but the team figures to be even more dangerous after adding Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this offseason. Each of those players also will have an opportunity to explore free agency next summer.

George has a player option, while Anthony has an early termination option in his contract.

Not only does Westbrook not know how he will fit with these new additions, but he also doesn't know whether they will be around beyond this season even if things go well. That could be a significant factor in the point guard's decision-making process over the next few weeks.