LeBron James Responds to Donald Trump Uninviting Stephen Curry to White House

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James fired back at President Donald Trump on Saturday after Trump said Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was no longer invited to the White House to commemorate his team's NBA title.

LeBron took a shot at Trump and backed the Warriors guard in the process:

Earlier Saturday, Trump tweeted about uninviting Curry:

Rockets point guard Chris Paul, and former Lakers star Kobe Bryant also defended Curry:

On Friday, Curry told reporters he would vote against the team visiting the White House, via ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

When asked Thursday about the Warriors possibly visiting the White House, head coach Steve Kerr said they would sit down and decide as a team, per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

Curry was the most outspoken about not wanting to visit the White House, and he explained his feelings on the matter Friday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic (h/t SI.com's Jeremy Woo):

"That we don't stand for basically what our president has—the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said at the right times—that we won't stand for it. By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward. It's not just the act of not going; there are things you have to do in the back end that you have to push that message into motion.

"You can talk about all the different personalities that have said things and done things—from [NFL free-agent quarterback Colin] Kaepernick to what happened with [Seattle Seahawks defensive end] Michael Bennett to all sorts of examples of what has gone on in our country that has led to change. We're all trying to do what we can using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that. That's kind of where I stand on that. I don't think us going to the White House will miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that."

James and the Cavaliers visited the White House last year after beating the Warriors in seven games to win the 2016 NBA championship, but they did so when Barack Obama was still in office.

The most prominent championship team to visit the White House since Trump was sworn in was the New England Patriots following their Super Bowl 51 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, though some players declined to attend.