Enes Kanter Praises Thunder Organization After Kevin Durant's Twitter Criticism

In an apparent response to Kevin Durant, Enes Kanter threw his support behind the Oklahoma City Thunder organization Tuesday on Twitter:

Durant, who left the Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors last summer, had harsh words about the franchise that he seemed to accidentally send from his main Twitter account.

He said he "didn't like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan" during the Twitter exchange. He also said the "roster wasn't that good."

Durant later apologized for his comments against his former team.

"I do regret using my former coach's name and the former organization I played for," he said Tuesday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I apologize for that."

Kanter began his career with the Utah Jazz, but he has been with the Thunder for the past two-and-a-half seasons. He spent the entire 2015-16 season playing alongside Durant on a team that went to the Western Conference Finals and had a 3-1 lead on Golden State before eventually losing in seven games.

Although Oklahoma City took a step back last year without Durant, Russell Westbrook put together an MVP season while carrying the team to a No. 6 seed. After adding Paul George in the offseason, the squad should once again be a top contender in the NBA.

As Durant makes more enemies with his former team, though, Kanter likely gained more fans.