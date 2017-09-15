CFL Extends Contract Window as Johnny Manziel Addition Considered

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Canadian Football League extended quarterback Johnny Manziel's 10-day negotiation window Friday in an effort to allow the league to evaluate Manziel and decide whether it will allow him to play this season.

According to TSN (h/t ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert), the Hamilton Tiger-Cats own Manziel's exclusive negotiating rights, and his agent recently notified the organization that he intended to open the 10-day window.

Prior to the CFL's extension announcement, Manziel and the Tiger-Cats would have had 10 days to agree to a contract before he became a free agent.

The Cleveland Browns selected Manziel with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft after a standout collegiate career at Texas A&M that included a Heisman Trophy.

Due to a mixture of poor play and off-field issues, however, he was released by the team following the 2015 season.

In two seasons with the Browns, Manziel went 2-6 as a starter, threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, and rushed for 259 yards and one score.

Manziel hasn't appeared in a professional football game since his release, but he worked out for the Tiger-Cats in August.

Hamilton is currently a CFL-worst 2-8, but it is 2-0 since former Hawaii, SMU, Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers head coach June Jones took over as the head man.