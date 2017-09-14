Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavaliers 'Have No Plans' to Move Star PF

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have "no plans" to trade power forward Kevin Love after previously completing a blockbuster deal to send Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for a package headlined by fellow point guard Isaiah Thomas.

On Thursday, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com noted the Cavs included Love in three-team trade talks surrounding former Indiana Pacers small forward Paul George, who was later dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now Cleveland expects to keep the four-time All-Star selection.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is expecting a major uptick in production from the 29-year-old UCLA product. The exit of Irving will allow the team to revamp its offensive approach to get the versatile scorer more consistent usage during his fourth season in Cleveland.

"Kevin is going to have the best year that he's had here," Lue told ESPN.com. "I thought he was great anyway. You keep bringing up [Chris] Bosh. What did Bosh average in Miami? Kevin averaged almost 20 [points] and 10 [rebounds] with two other All-Stars. If you are on a championship-caliber team, you have to sacrifice. But this year is going to be a big opportunity for him. We're going to play through him more. He's going to get those elbow touches again."

Love is coming off a season where he averaged 19 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range. Those numbers were more in line with his career marks (18.4 points and 11.5 rebounds) after seeing his involvement drop during his first two years with the Cavs.

Back in February, the California native downplayed the previous round of trade speculation by saying he didn't expect to get moved anytime soon, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

"I don't," he said. "I expect to be here for a long time."

Love is under contract with the Cavaliers for three more years.

That could put him in position to take on an even more prominent role within the organization after the 2017-18 season with Thomas, LeBron James, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and Derrick Rose among the Cleveland players who can become free agents next summer.