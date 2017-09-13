    Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Talks Mesut Ozil Deal Amid Latest Rumours

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist ISeptember 13, 2017

    Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied contract talks with Mesut Ozil have collapsed but has said they have "slowed down a little bit" since the close of the transfer window.

    According to Sport Bild (h/t Metro), Arsenal have not discussed a contract extension with the Germany international since February.

    However, Wenger has said the club are still in talks with Ozil and they will continue now the window has closed.

    "The contract talks have slowed down a little bit since August 31, because we need a little breather and to focus on the competition. But we will slowly get back into that," he said per John Cross at the Mirror.

    Arsenal have offered Ozil a new deal worth more than £275,000-a-week to stay in north London, but the German wants £350,000-a-week, per Cross.

    Ozil has come in for criticism this season, being branded a "liability" in the 1-0 defeat to Stoke back in August by BT Sport analyst Steven Gerrard, per James Dutton of the MailOnline.

    The 28-year-old subsequently responded to his critics and urged former players to support Arsenal, with a lengthy post on Instagram:

    Sports presenter Jacqui Oatley has said that Ozil has got off lightly and that many former players have even stronger opinions:

    Ozil tends to polarise opinion, largely due to his languid playing style; however, his ability to create chances for his team-mates is unrivalled in the Premier League, as shown by WhoScored.com:

    Arsenal risk losing Ozil for nothing next summer if he does not sign a contract extension, and with Alexis Sanchez in the same situation, the club will surely be eager to secure the German's future.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Faltering Milan to Test New Calhanoglu Role in 3-5-2

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      Arsenal logo
      Arsenal

      Wenger Stresses Positives for Wilshere in Europe

      Paul MacInnes
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Is Bayern's Domination in Germany Coming to an End?

      Andy Brassell
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ozil Wants Man Utd Move

      Charlotte Duncker
      via men