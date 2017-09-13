Billboards Ripping NFL over Relocated Franchises to Go Up Near Chargers' Stadium

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

An electronic billboard near the StubHub Center in Carson, California, the temporary home of the Los Angeles Chargers, will display anti-NFL messages during the team's upcoming three-game homestand.

On Tuesday, Troy Hirsch of Fox 5 reported "betrayed Chargers fan" Joseph Macrae used a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the billboard, which is focused on the league's relocation of franchises and will begin to display ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

"This isn't just for San Diego fans. This is for Oakland fans and St. Louis fans as well. Your cities didn't deserve this and most importantly, you didn't deserve this," Macrae wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I can't get into too much detail about where and what the billboards will say, but I definitely plan on putting '#Oakland and #STL' on the anti-NFL billboard for the fans in Oakland and St. Louis."

He added: "[NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell keeps talking about how 'painful' relocation is for the NFL. The NFL doesn't care about us at all. Roger Goodell makes $34 million dollars a year and could care less about the people in San Diego, Oakland or St. Louis. It's time for us to stick it to the NFL by having these billboards in LA call them out on their bulls--t."

Fox 5 noted one of the five rotating images will show a picture of Goodell beside the phrase "No Freaking Loyalty," with the NFL letters highlighted in red. Macrae told the outlet the billboard company has "assured him" the league won't be able to block his efforts.

In 2016, the St. Louis Rams became the first NFL team to relocate in two decades when they moved to Los Angeles. The Chargers followed them to L.A. for the 2017 season, and the Oakland Raiders are scheduled to head for Las Vegas no later than the 2020 campaign.

Goodell lamented the "painful processes" of relocation in January during an interview with Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd and said the NFL "worked very hard" to avoid it, but he noted the inability to secure new stadiums forced the league's hand.